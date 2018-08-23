Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev speaking to Indian media questioned procurement of Medium-range, network-centric National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense system by New Delhi from Washington when New Delhi is buying S-400 system from Moscow. Shugaev said he couldn’t understand the need for procuring NASAMS. While Speaking on S-400 contract, he said, he was hopeful that final contract for procurement of S-400 will be concluded by end of this year. At the request of US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, US lawmakers passed a defense spending bill that also seeks to amend another law that threatens secondary sanctions against countries such as India which conduct “significant” business with Russia if New Delhi went ahead with plans to buy Russian air defense systems. India was directly in the line of fire under this law for plans going back from before CAATSA came into force to buy five S-400 air defense systems from a Russian company on the US list of sanctioned entities. Purchase of NASAMS air defense system by New Delhi is largely seen as in India has a mean to keep Washington happy and for granting them a waiver. Out of the blue decision to procure NASAMS air defense system has stumped many defense analysts in India, who were unaware of India’s interest in the system until a decision to procure them were announced. http://idrw.org/why-india-needs-nasams-when-it-is-getting-s-400-dmitry-shugaev/