PCL191

Ladakh is currently a hot bed between India & China. With both countries moving their forces to border and at some places China taking away huge chunks of territory from Indian Army which belonged to China & was under Indian occupation. Over the Indian media there are many debates about Chinese incursions and questions like how much China is inside Ladakh or where is China sitting. These all are just the discussion regarding Dust of war but the threat to India is bigger and more fatal than many Indians are considering. There are things happening behind the front lines which are are more dangerous.If we look at the type of deployment that China has done in the area only then one can understated what type of danger India is in.China over the years developed weapons which were specifically designed to facilitate high altitude warfare & there are 2 reasons behind it. Reason (A) is Pakistan the biggest consumer of Chinese weapons has a requirement for such weapons, reason (B) is China's own border dispute with India in terain which requires similar weapons.This is what we kmow so far China has deployed along Ladakh.Type 15 tankZ-20 helicopterGJ-2 drone CAIG Wing Loong IIHQ-9A SAM systemJ 11 Fighter JetJ 10 Fighter JetPCL-181 vehicle-mounted howitzer (Artillery Gun)370-millimeter multiple-rocket launcher system MRLSDongfeng Mengshi CSK 131 light armored vehicles.These are the weapons which have been confirmed so far on China's side by public sightings & there will be many other weapons which will be still hidden from public knowledge. So here one will think what is the big deal every Army has weapons and all power full fueled with Hindu nationalism Indian Army also has weapons. The Answer isIndia has a huge list vut here there is something different and lethal which has been sighted and that changes the dynamic of this conflict totally in favor of China. This new weapon is taking away the room of maneuvering away from India.That weapons is370-millimeter multiple-rocket launcher systemFirst known in 2019 when the system was over shadowing Taiwan.It is a Multiple Rocket Launcher System (MRLS) with a range of 350 km and precision strike.What makes the system so deadly?This MRLS has the highest range ()than any other adversary has in his arsenal & the area where this conflict is this system out ranges any Indian weapon. The missiles are cheap to produce and deadly and far reaching. Can deploy missile defence to counter it? Yes they can but will fail cause the missiles are cheap firing rate is much higher comes with accuracy and spamming the system can over whelm any missile defence system. Plus China has deployed the system in huge numbers which India can't match.Image below shows the area which system covers to if deployed well with in Chinese borders.This system can fire a salvo of 8 missiles and multiple system like this if spammed and exploited in Ladakh can turn Indian Army into an insurgency with in few months. This system can cut all Indian supply routes not only to Ladakh but also to Kashmir while staying well with in China's border and protected by Chinese defences. It will not only make India lose Ladakh but India will also lose Kashmir to Pakistan.PCL 191 is not just MRLS but it is a strategic check mate. It is cheap accurate deadly and precise.For India who was always concentrated to west towards Pakistan it is very difficult to fight China due to lack of infrastructure for deployment as every curve on the mountain road becomes a choke point. India Army will lose this war even before it will reach the battle field. The best future for India lies in surrendering to China's will make peace in the region and stop becoming puppet for non Asians who want to stop the progress of the region. This is a small taster from China which will remove 50 from 52 inches.