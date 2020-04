Why India must keep LoC in a constant war like situation

Keep a war like situation along the LoC would be the panacea for most of our immediate problem in Kashmir.1. When i say war like situation , i mean Constant barrage of artillery bombardment and ATGM strikes and If possible even MRBL hits at Pakistani positions should be a rule book for India army for some time.2. India shoud remove it's focus on so called terror launch pad completely to Pakistani military position on Loc and target pakistani military installation even 20 to 30 KM inside LoC.3. That will serve several purpose simultaneously. First, If there is constant barrage of precision artillery, PA would find it difficult to provide logistics for these terror launch pads. They would be forced to look after their defence rather than giving cover fire for terrorists crossing LoC.4. Also primary desire for such artillery and AGTM barrage which of course we can afford much more than Pakistan, we would able to exact revenge for our bleeding we suffer in the hands of terrorists in Kashmir.Pakistan has made insurgency in India best way to bleed us. It's time to take the fight to the enemy. And Pakistani causality in Azad Kashmir force them either to fight us in similar fashion or start negotiation with India on stop cross border terrorism once and for all.5. Strangely, i see a war situation always curbs militancy inside in Kashmir, every time tension grows between India and Pakistan, kashmiris militancy for some reason comes down, probably they wait with baited breath for signal across the border. Not just militants, Hurriyaat and other over ground workers, stone pelters, in fact general kashmiri populous also start behaving. This was seen during February 2019 when Indo-pak tension was it's peak.6. As said we can afford a war like situation on LoC financially, logistically and militarily which would bleed Pakistan of both men and money. Such posture along the LoC would hurt Pakistan hard and make it very difficult for them so sustain effective retaliation after few months of war like situation. Once we have upper hand which we would in few months of the operation, we dictate term of the dynamics inside Kashmir. We can stop if get assurance from Pakistan it will draw down in it's age old strategy of snatching Kashmir from India by Jihad in Kashmir. @Joe Shearer what do u think?