Why India is witnessing spike in attacks on Christians, churches

Rights groups record more than 300 attacks on Christians and their religious places in the first nine months of this year.

Rise in attacks on Christians across India

Chhattisgarh ‘new laboratory’ for anti-Christian hatred

‘It’s Christians after Muslims’

Why India is witnessing spike in attacks on Christians, churches Rights groups record over 300 attacks on Christians and their religious places in the first nine months of this year.