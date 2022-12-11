Why India is still struggling to provide access to toilets • FRANCE 24 English

Focus - Why India is still struggling to provide access to toilets November 19 is World Toilet Day, a crucial health issue in India. According to the World Bank, nearly 15 percent of the country's population does not have access to a toilet and the consequences are…

November 19 is World Toilet Day, a crucial health issue in India. According to the World Bank, nearly 15 percent of the country's population does not have access to a toilet and the consequences are severe: water pollution, waterborne diseases and sexual violence. In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that open defecation would be eradicated in India. Eight years after the government's promise, India still lacks toilets and the country's sanitary problems are not getting any better. Our correspondents report.