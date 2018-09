The series of 20 postal stamps titled ‘Atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir’, which are on sale on e-Bay and a few other online trading sites, were issued on ‘Kashmir Martyrs Day’ by the Philately Bureau, Karachi. The pictures are that of militants killed in encounters in the past few years and several other pictures taken during the turbulent months of attacks and encounter killings that rocked the Valley. The stamps are available on e-bay for 6.99 dollars (approximately Rs 500). In Pakistan, the stamps are sold at Rs8 (local currency) per piece.



Subjects of the stamps include ‘over 100,000 Kashmiris martyred’, ‘homeless children’, ‘children abuse’, ‘freedom struggle’, ‘fake encounters’, ‘women harassment’ and ‘bleeding Kashmir’.

