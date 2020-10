Protest_again said: It is time Pakistan should show these arabs their place. They are colluding with the enemy of Pakistan for money and trade. Click to expand...

Arabs have always behaved like this. Long before Islam and even after they haven't changed much. It doesn't matter to us. The Middle East is burning and the wealthy GCC nations couldn't care. It is their loss unable to unite Islamic nations. A new bloc is emerging and nations that don't stand with wealthy GCC nations are going to be part of it. Eventually Pakistan too is going to join it. It is a matter of time. There is rift among Arab nations. Those that don't agree with monarchies are well-known.