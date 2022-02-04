Why India has been forced into defensive posture against Pakistan (explaination thread)

India has largely been quite and will remain to do so as long as Pakistan has significiant stragetic depth and it has something to do with military tactics on the ground..



1. India's long term stragetic planning was based on their believe that they can overwhelm pakistan and this is where previously assumed confidence came from but Pakistan developed a counter-measure against that which is tactical nukes balancing things this has forced the indians into 51 years of sitting tight but still not in defensive posture because still at the back of their head they had a conventional advantage to some degree and they didn't want all out war as they were deterred by tactical nukes and nukes..



2. But come 2021 they no longer believe there is conventional advantage in their calculus due to stragetic depth in Afg and both Afg-pak is an extremely harsh terrain to move any logistics in hence if you remove nukes out of the picture India losses conventionally the conflict and that is if they have offensive posture they will absolutely lose in these mountains and could lose their entire army within months in such offensive posture miscalculation..



3. Hence their military calculus and posturing is defense tactically as Pakistan has the edge in that regard forcing the indians to exit there none first use policy and for the first time in their history using nukes as deterence and this change happened as soon as pakistan got stragetic depth last year..