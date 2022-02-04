What's new

Why India has been forced into defensive posture against Pakistan (explaination thread)

India has largely been quite and will remain to do so as long as Pakistan has significiant stragetic depth and it has something to do with military tactics on the ground..

1. India's long term stragetic planning was based on their believe that they can overwhelm pakistan and this is where previously assumed confidence came from but Pakistan developed a counter-measure against that which is tactical nukes balancing things this has forced the indians into 51 years of sitting tight but still not in defensive posture because still at the back of their head they had a conventional advantage to some degree and they didn't want all out war as they were deterred by tactical nukes and nukes..

2. But come 2021 they no longer believe there is conventional advantage in their calculus due to stragetic depth in Afg and both Afg-pak is an extremely harsh terrain to move any logistics in hence if you remove nukes out of the picture India losses conventionally the conflict and that is if they have offensive posture they will absolutely lose in these mountains and could lose their entire army within months in such offensive posture miscalculation..

3. Hence their military calculus and posturing is defense tactically as Pakistan has the edge in that regard forcing the indians to exit there none first use policy and for the first time in their history using nukes as deterence and this change happened as soon as pakistan got stragetic depth last year..
 
This is why strategic policies should be left to profesionals... and kids should stick to playing COD.
 
I have seen multiple indian intellectuals they agree with this ground reality..

India can't simply fight Pakistan with offensive doctrine it is conventionally impossible by default with an stragetic depth an impregnatable fortress Terrain.. There approach is to bait Pakistan into an offensive from a defensive posture and counter attack slowly
 
Battlion25 said:
India has largely been quite and will remain to do so as long as Pakistan has significiant stragetic depth and it has something to do with military tactics on the ground..



2. But come 2021 they no longer believe there is conventional advantage in their calculus due to stragetic depth in Afg and both Afg-pak is an extremely harsh terrain to move any logistics in hence if you remove nukes out of the picture India losses conventionally the conflict and that is if they have offensive posture they will absolutely lose in these mountains and could lose their entire army within months in such offensive posture miscalculation..
what is this strategic depth you speak of. IF India takes Lahore, its over, if India takes Islamabad its over, they dont need to brave the harsh terrain of Afghanistan, they are on our east, and not on our west. There is NO attack coming on our western border. do not confuse a bunch of militant groups with an army armed with modern weapons.

All this talk of strategic depth is nonsense. Pakistan has no strategic depth whatsover, everything, our industrial output, is on the eastern border.
the only way to have strategic depth is to make it. and that requires an offensive doctrine.
 
Shehryar Ashraf said:
what is this strategic depth you speak of. IF India takes Lahore, its over, if India takes Islamabad its over, they dont need to brave the harsh terrain of Afghanistan, they are on our east, and not on our west. There is NO attack coming on our western border. do not confuse a bunch of militant groups with an army armed with modern weapons.

All this talk of strategic depth is nonsense. Pakistan has no strategic depth whatsover, everything, our industrial output, is on the eastern border.
the only way to have strategic depth is to make it. and that requires an offensive doctrine.
Not exactly Pakistan army will build stragetic instillations slowly in collab with afghan gov't hence it won't be over until they defeat completely Pakistan and Afghanistan in these unforgiving terrain and vast operation line :coffee: The gangus being able to achieve that is zero to none..

1643988241240.jpeg
 
Shehryar Ashraf said:
what is this strategic depth you speak of. IF India takes Lahore, its over, if India takes Islamabad its over, they dont need to brave the harsh terrain of Afghanistan, they are on our east, and not on our west. There is NO attack coming on our western border. do not confuse a bunch of militant groups with an army armed with modern weapons.

All this talk of strategic depth is nonsense. Pakistan has no strategic depth whatsover, everything, our industrial output, is on the eastern border.
the only way to have strategic depth is to make it. and that requires an offensive doctrine.
Not really they would then need to answer to a massive insurgence and would need 2-3 million army to hold these territories allow paksitan to counter attack in Gujarat punjab and Rajestan. This is why people need to read history. I am over simplifying this to save time why paksitan won the 1965 war

1) Pakistan started an attack in Kashmir called operation Gibraltar which was going well. India had enough casualties that they were surprised

2) Indians opened the international border with paksitan where paksitan destroyed all fob india had. Giving Pakistan aerial superiority this allowed paksitan to start capturing Indian territory in Rajestatan near the Sind and punjab border

https://military-history.fandom.com/wiki/Capture_of_Kishangarh_Fort

3) india’s attack on Lahore which was lightly defended was repulsed shocking india

So a much smaller country even was able to counter a much numerically stronger india force in multiple locations

It's because China is sitting on their neck on LAC


they have lost in Afghanistan and had 2 decades worth of efforts and expenditure destroyed

And Pakistan and alongside China has built up credible deterrence that Indians understand that a miscalculation can cost them


So they are in their box at the moment




Whilst they are in their it is our time to clear the fall out from Afghanistans fall
 
