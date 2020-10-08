Why India has a high infant mortality rate? only 1.5% of its GDP on healthcare

beijingwalker
Why India has a high infant mortality rate?
October 8, 2020, 11:18 AM IST Javaid Sofi in Poverty of Ambition | India | TOI
Developing health policies in India is a complex process, and one of the reasons is India’s burgeoning population. India has more people than the US, Australia, Russia, Canada combined. It only has 4% of the world’s surface but has around 16% of the world population. It would be a challenge for any country to provide reliable healthcare access to so 1.3 billion people, especially if it is a developing country like India. The lack of reliable data to make policy decisions also impedes efforts to improve access to care. India has a federal political structure, and Healthcare is a state subject; this creates bottlenecks while framing policies and spending the approved budget. Additionally, limitations such as poverty and caste make it difficult for millions to access Healthcare due to discrimination.
India is divided into two parts: one is urban India, and another in rural India. We have hospitals that deliver high-quality health care to the urban rich, and on the other end, we have people that cannot access basic necessary healthcare facilities. The private sector hospitals in India mainly cater to the urban rich while the rural poor have no option but to visit local health centers. Even during COVID, these private hospitals provided telemedicine facilities to their customers. Simultaneously, the poor and rural population continued to suffer as they could not avail of any such facility due to the lack of resources. Many local health centers do not have the necessary amenities such as beds, wards, drinking water facilities, clean labor rooms for delivery, regular electricity, and 47% of doctors’ vacancy remains unfilled due to budget constraints. These centers often have only one doctor for more than 51,000 people.
India has one of the highest infant mortality in the world at 721,000, which is 1975 deaths daily on average. India’s IMR is worse than that of its neighbors, such as Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka. Even though India performs economically well then in these countries, in 2019, India spent only 1.5% of its GDP on Healthcare. According to UNICEF, 50% of all deaths below five can be prevented by providing skilled health care at birth and quality postnatal care for the mother and baby. Undernutrition is associated with 50% of all under-five deaths. 53% of women in India have anemia. Good governance and adequately trained healthcare staff can together reduce neonatal deaths by an average of 24%.
The numbers are high due to lack of facilities at primary health centers, such as doctors, beds, clean water, bathrooms, and even shortage of transport to urban hospitals where specialized care can be given to the infants. The majority of these deaths (58%) are neonates- newborns younger than 28 days. 60% of primary health centers in India do not have a stabilization unit for newborns, and these centers have a shortage of specialist doctors from 75% to 95%. IMR also gives us information about the urban-rural healthcare divide, while urban India has a score of 23, rural India has a score of 23.
India’s public health system is ailing, under-funded, and non-responsive. India spends one of the lowest amounts of 1.1% of its GDP as a country on Healthcare. Around 75% of healthcare spending comes from out of pocket expenditure, and healthcare expense is a fundamental cause of destitution.
Other factors, such as low educational status, poor literacy, and inadequate government investment for health, are some reasons why millions in India do not have access to Healthcare. The role of public finance in health care has been declining over the years and is now mostly based on out of the pocket expenditure.
In 2016, 2.4 million people died in India due to a lack of Immunization is an extremely cost-effective way of reducing IMR. Yet, it remains low in India due to which India has the record number of unvaccinated children in the world and has the second-highest population of children that are not vaccinated for measles after Nigeria. Millions of infants were saved from measles, polio, diarrhea, and pneumonia worldwide with vaccines’ help.
Around 45% of girls in the age group of 20-24 are married before the legal age of 18, and 20% have already given birth at 18. Motherhood at such an early age increases the chances of neonatal deaths, infant morbidity, and mortality. Women who reported child marriage have more excellent infant mortality rates than women who did not register child marriage. Children born to minors are susceptible to malnutrition compared to married women later in life. In the cultural context, minor girls are dominated by their husbands and in-laws; they cannot advocate for their rights. Uttar Pradesh, a state in India with a population of 200 million people, has the highest number of minors who have become mothers 1 million and unsurprising has the worst health care indicators in the country.
It might be argued that we need stringent laws to curb child marriage, but India officially banned it in 2006, and to protect child brides, sex with minors is considered rape. Even though these laws passed, it is hard to implement these laws because of the social and cultural norms. The shortage of access to education and health services perpetuates it.
Culturally it is considered a norm to marry daughter young to secure their future socially and financially. Parents do not view the future of their girls outside of housework and having children. Currently, India has 15 million child brides officially and many more unofficially as most people do not register their marriages until they achieve the legal age to marry.
