Why India gets lots of negative views compared to Pakistan by foreign vloggers

N.Siddiqui
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 21, 2015
- 6,343
- 8
- Country
-
- Location
-
Honest review about traveling India, jetlag warriors.
Maybe because India is just a shithole? Sexual assault + rape which is condoned by the government, and filth + defecating in public.
Because Pakistan receives upto 20000 foreign tourists a year and India more than 8,000,000.
17,823 arrived on tourist visas in 2018, compared to 10,476 in 2017
Very sham and farcical reason to justify the shortcomings.For the simple reason that much more number of people come to India than pakistan.the absolute number won't give you the exact picture .
You start a thread comparing Pakistan and india ,when given the reason start jumping to other countries.when you start a thread claiming something,Atleast do some research to back it up.Very sham and farcical reason to justify the shortcomings.
Check the foreign travel stats of say turkey and egypt, and, or of france and spain, others.
You don't tend to hear such stories from there.