Why India gets lots of negative views compared to Pakistan by foreign vloggers

Maybe because India is just a shithole? Sexual assault + rape which is condoned by the government, and filth + defecating in public.Indians are basically pigs living in shit, when you live in shit, born into shit, spending your whole life in shit then you naturally would think that shit is beautiful.Then you get Indians screaming how great and wondaful India is, when these Indians know they would be the first ones to run away to other countries if they had half a chance.There are millions and millions wanting to escape that shithole, they are willing to run to any country, as long as it's not India.