Why India gets lots of negative views compared to Pakistan by foreign vloggers

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

Dec 20, 2019
N.Siddiqui said:
Honest review about traveling India, jetlag warriors.



Maybe because India is just a shithole? Sexual assault + rape which is condoned by the government, and filth + defecating in public.

Indians are basically pigs living in shit, when you live in shit, born into shit, spending your whole life in shit then you naturally would think that shit is beautiful.

Then you get Indians screaming how great and wondaful India is, when these Indians know they would be the first ones to run away to other countries if they had half a chance.

There are millions and millions wanting to escape that shithole, they are willing to run to any country, as long as it's not India.
 
Sheikh Rauf

Sheikh Rauf

Aug 24, 2014
India is falling in its own trapped, we have been victim of indian fake news prapoganda where they have just one aim to declare us a terrorist..
matter fact they hire a terrorist(modi) to run a country whos capital is called worlds rape capital.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Now compare the vlogs of Nora, the female dutch traveler traveling alone and of jetlag warriors and dozens more of India and Pakistan.

Most are praising Pakistan hospitality over indians, cleanliness in Pakistan and dirt and squalor in India.

And scamming too, most said it is at another level in India, unheard of in Pakistan, or negligible.

Groping and molesting issues in India of females was cited often.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Groped in India



This is not possible in Pakistan, India is a depraved society, on all accounts.

Check Jordan's Pakistan videos.





These reviews are totally opposite to what Indian media portrays Pakistan in negative light and shows India as good.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
For the simple reason that much more number of people come to India than pakistan.the absolute number won't give you the exact picture .
 
Tejas Spokesman

Tejas Spokesman

Aug 29, 2018
N.Siddiqui said:
Honest review about traveling India, jetlag warriors.



Because Pakistan receives upto 20000 foreign tourists a year and India more than 8,000,000.

This means the average foreign tourist in Pakistan is much more pampered and receive more personal care as they are a relative rarity.

On the other hand in many places in India where they are common, foreign tourists are just another money purse.

17,823 arrived on tourist visas in 2018, compared to 10,476 in 2017
www.arabnews.pk

Pakistan expects 30 percent growth in foreign tourists by 2030

KARACHI: Pakistan is likely to see about 30 percent growth in the number of foreign tourists over a period of 10 years, officials said on Thursday. “Last year 3.2 million foreign nationals visited Pakistan out of which 17,000 arrived on tourist visas.
www.arabnews.pk www.arabnews.pk


Almost 10 million tourists visited India 2019 — and a quarter of them preferred e-visas - Business Insider India

In 2019, almost 10 million foreign tourists visited India — spending over ₹1,800 billion ( ₹188,364 crore) during January to November period. This may be attributed
www.businessinsider.in www.businessinsider.in
 
Iltutmish

Iltutmish

Dec 31, 2019
Hindus lack the humanity of Islam, because Islam teaches you to be a good host and nice to strangers. In fact Islam really started after the Muhajirun were accepted by the Ansar.

Hindus are more transactional and businessy (not a bad thing per se in fact you need that too). Pakistanis are better in interacting with human beings because of our Islamic identity.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
Rollno21 said:
For the simple reason that much more number of people come to India than pakistan.the absolute number won't give you the exact picture .
Very sham and farcical reason to justify the shortcomings.

Check the foreign travel stats of say turkey and egypt, and, or of france and spain, others.

You don't tend to hear such stories from there.
 
Rollno21

Rollno21

Jun 27, 2017
N.Siddiqui said:
Very sham and farcical reason to justify the shortcomings.

Check the foreign travel stats of say turkey and egypt, and, or of france and spain, others.

You don't tend to hear such stories from there.
You start a thread comparing Pakistan and india ,when given the reason start jumping to other countries.when you start a thread claiming something,Atleast do some research to back it up.
 
