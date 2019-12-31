Why India democracy and free election is actually a family business?

Indian democracy is not just about Gandhi family. It never was. It is Congress that could never got itself out of this Gandhi paralysis. But there are countless regional parties stretched across the country. For example, the very center of the country, the capital is ruled by AAP, whose founder is an able administrator, highly qualified engineer from the IIT. The south and the east were never a stronghold of the Congress after demise of Nehru. Its true that heads of most of these regional parties have a dictatorial tendency, but overall its a vibrant, democratic and colorful political environment;something the Chinese would always fail to fathom.