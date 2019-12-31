What's new

Why India democracy and free election is actually a family business?

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
In undemocratic China, for over 70 years, generations of leaderships, no one is related to another, not a single one in the whole PRC history, but in so called free, democratic India, we see this..

 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Apr 29, 2019
It's the Indian way in general. Who says it is restricted to politics?

Get someone into the upper echelon of any committee or organisation, then hold the door open for the rest of them. Instead of merit based attainment, we see bog-standard basic nepotism in every sphere of Indian-infiltrated industry and enterprise.
 
S

scorpionx

May 12, 2012
Indian democracy is not just about Gandhi family. It never was. It is Congress that could never got itself out of this Gandhi paralysis. But there are countless regional parties stretched across the country. For example, the very center of the country, the capital is ruled by AAP, whose founder is an able administrator, highly qualified engineer from the IIT. The south and the east were never a stronghold of the Congress after demise of Nehru. Its true that heads of most of these regional parties have a dictatorial tendency, but overall its a vibrant, democratic and colorful political environment;something the Chinese would always fail to fathom.
 
H

hualushui

Jul 3, 2019
India is not a modern country, but a feudal society.
Indian officials and parliamentarians are mostly hereditary
scorpionx said:
Indian democracy is not just about Gandhi family. It never was. It is Congress that could never got itself out of this Gandhi paralysis. But there are countless regional parties stretched across the country. For example, the very center of the country, the capital is ruled by AAP, whose founder is an able administrator, highly qualified engineer from the IIT. The south and the east were never a stronghold of the Congress after demise of Nehru. Its true that heads of most of these regional parties have a dictatorial tendency, but overall its a vibrant, democratic and colorful political environment;something the Chinese would always fail to fathom.
Most of the officials and parliamentarians of the Indian Federation and various states are hereditary
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
scorpionx said:
but overall its a vibrant, democratic and colorful political environment;something the Chinese would always fail to fathom.
China produces capable leaders based on their merits and past work performance, Jiang, Hu, Xi all started from the lowest grassroots caders and spent several decades to work their way up to the top.
 
H

hualushui

Jul 3, 2019
scorpionx said:
Indian democracy is not just about Gandhi family. It never was. It is Congress that could never got itself out of this Gandhi paralysis. But there are countless regional parties stretched across the country. For example, the very center of the country, the capital is ruled by AAP, whose founder is an able administrator, highly qualified engineer from the IIT. The south and the east were never a stronghold of the Congress after demise of Nehru. Its true that heads of most of these regional parties have a dictatorial tendency, but overall its a vibrant, democratic and colorful political environment;something the Chinese would always fail to fathom.
Most of the officials and parliamentarians of the Indian Federation and various states are hereditary
 
S

scorpionx

May 12, 2012
beijingwalker said:
China produces capable leaders based on their merits and past work performance, Jiang, Hu, Xi all worked their way up through decades of jobs of all levels starting from the lowest grassroots caders.
In India, the second or third most effective positions are attributed to grass root level workers, those who have for years have ably performed well in public service. It is easy to be a mere second prominent figurehead being a family member but the real admimistration, decision makings are always relied upon the merits and feedbacks from the seasoned pool of ministers and leaders.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
scorpionx said:
In India, the second or third most effective positions are attributed to grass root level workers, those who have for years have ably performed well in public service. It is easy to be a mere second prominent figurehead being a family member but the real admimistration, decision makings are always relied upon the merits and feedbacks from the seasoned pool of ministers and leaders.
In China , every effective position is attributed to grass root level workers, those who have for years have ably performed well in public service. "China speed", "China efficiency" happen for a reason.
 
