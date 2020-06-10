Why India begging for good relations with Pakistan

Everyone understands Modi's massive U-turn. Papa America wants to fully concentrate on China. Having India distracted by Pakistan doesn't make it easy for USA. This is a temporary fake initiative to pretend that peace has returned until the US and its cronies are trying to tackle China. The US realised something early on and they are adapting. China won't be easy to tackle. This isn't USSR. Highly organised and determined. The philosophy and mindset is very different. The Americans are feeling the heat.