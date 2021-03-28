What's new

Why India and US need false flag operations to hoodwink the people

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,295
8
11,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why only/mostly US and India have the dubious distinction of doing the most false flag, fake operations to hoodwink the world.

The common denominators in India and United States are that both are controlled by the lobbies, the vested lobby of Zionists in US that want to control the public narrative and the power and pelf.

India also have this Hindutva, the Hindu Zionists who thinks they are superior and unlike others, the chosen ones. So they have to control the public minds and build the required narrative.

The reason you see these false flag takes place in United States and India.

And the reason Israel and India are cosying up and got so much strategically closer. Aryans were the lost tribe...for the Zionists.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,295
8
11,086
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Jews are described in the Bible as God’s chosen people and something that the Jews believe strongly and have over several millennium, maintained their separate identity. The Brahmins likewise have always claimed to be God’s chosen people and other Hindus can approach God only through the Brahmins. The similarity cannot be just incidental but indicative of the common descent of the Jews and the Brahmins.

www.heraldgoa.in

Are Brahmins Jews?

Goa News : Latest Goa News Updates from oHeraldo, Goa's Largest Circulated English News daily. Get all your Daily News Updates. Fearless Reporting. Subscribe to get the latest news in Goa
www.heraldgoa.in
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom