Why imran Khan was removed?

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

May 10, 2021
Incumbent energy minister says they were given the information (obviously by bajwa) that Imran khan was going to disqualify all the top PDM leadership after November through corruption cases.

They were afraid Imran was going to appoint a COAS of his choice and then he'll pave his way for next 15 years

That means Bajwa was saving them from jails during 4 yeaes of khan

So they all joined hands under the umbrella of US to otherthrow Imran khan and save themselves.

This is also explains why Donald Lu was hell bent on his point that Imran went to Russia all alone by himself without consulting anyone
Someone had told US that this guy is not in our control and getting out of hands


Now they'll appoint a Chief of their choice who'll win election for them

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537888128878321666
 
Imran khan wanted to practice the authority of the PM in letter and spirit. Eg independent foreign policy formulation and military appointments. However he forgot that he too was given power by the establishment. Regardless, he tried to break the establishment status quo and for that he deserves credit.
Sadly, the military will not give him power again and they are the only force that make and break government in our country since 1952.
 
Army chief is ways appointed by pentagon by compliant so called elected governments. New CoAS will be appointee by Shabazz sharif so one can imagine.
 
At least he brought the real culprits n front of people
 

