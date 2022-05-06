What's new

Why Imran Khan wanted to retain Lt. Gen. Faiz as ISI chief: Imran Khan explains

muhammadhafeezmalik

IK wanted to retain him as ISI chief because of a VONC against him.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522326844791562243
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522322033539006464

In this interview there is a very dangerous confession that Imran Khan wanted to use the army and its affiliates for his personal political purposes beside situation in Afghanistan.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522325752364269569

It was also anticipated by political analysts at that time also:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521277692586430466

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522429069287202821

Even Governor Punjab wanted COAS to "play a role" in political crises:
www.thenews.com.pk

Punjab Governor urges Gen Bajwa to play 'role' in restoring people’s confidence in provincial, federal govts

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday appealed to Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa to play his due role in the implementation of the constitutional framework in the...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 
Last edited:

