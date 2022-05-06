Why Imran Khan wanted to retain Lt. Gen. Faiz as ISI chief: Imran Khan explains

Punjab Governor urges Gen Bajwa to play 'role' in restoring people’s confidence in provincial, federal govts LAHORE: Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday appealed to Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa to play his due role in the implementation of the constitutional framework in the...

IK wanted to retain him as ISI chief because of a VONC against him.In this interview there is a very dangerous confession that Imran Khan wanted to use the army and its affiliates for his personal political purposes beside situation in Afghanistan.It was also anticipated by political analysts at that time also:Even Governor Punjab wanted COAS to "play a role" in political crises: