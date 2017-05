Why Imran Khan must NOT become the Prime Minister of Pakistan

Shahid Ahsan Baloch



Being a common man, what I can recall from my early adulthood years (in the nineties) was a Pakistan already broken into two; people disenchanted, taking to arms became a way of life for some segments from Balochistan, Karachi, and probably any and everyone who could get access to them; public institutions, including educational, and health ones, declining in almost every conceivable way.



The generation which I belong to has always been confused every couple of years – whether the country has finally started treading on the road to development or is Pakistan moving in a backward direction. I remember closing our enthusiastic debates on the state of affairs with the hopeful sentences that behind every peak there is a fall, and the darkest hour is just before dawn, but that dawn seems to be lost somewhere.



Somewhere between hope and fear emerged Imran Khan

Then emerged Imran Khan (IK), as someone who after his effectiveness in setting up Shaukat Khanum decided to get into the world of murky politics, and launched a struggle which had all the reason to fail, and that too in a miserable way, but against the odds is still here.



However, even though Imran Khan & PTI – are capable enough to win the election, he should, in my opinion, never become the Prime Minister of Pakistan.