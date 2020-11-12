Why imran khan is allowing Mariam nawaz & co to destabilize Pakistan

I wonder why IK is allowing opposition to create chaos in pakistan.Democracy doesn't mean one can act against national interests as well as national security.there is a limit.Too much freedom of right to freedom of expression is always worse.



IK seems to be providing a lot of space to these goons who are definitely on Indian agenda.The language mariam is using for IK is against the moral ethics of nationalism,she must be reminded by president of Pakistan that IK is democratically elected prime minister of pakistan.she needs to respect the decision of people of Pakistan.



It gives me goosebumps when she spits out venom against IK knowing that she & her father is corrupted person who looted pakistan & throwed the entire country under international debt.They are criminals & must be treated like criminals.why provide them special jails when pakistan judiciary sent them to judicial custody.



Why IK provided NRO to Nawaz Sharif.Now nawaz Sharif is active on internet speaking against army chief,accusing him of interfering in Pakistan politics by helping IK win elections.This is absurd & proves how far they can go for the KURSI.



PAKISTAN GOVERNMENT SHOULD IMMEDIATELY START PROCESS OF DEPORTATION OF NAWAZ SHARIF AS SSOON AS POSSIBLE.HE MUST BE TAUGHT A LESSON & SAME TIME MADE AN EXAMPLE FOR THOSE WHO ARE INVOLVED IN ANTI PAKISTAN ACTIVITIES.