India's digital push has got its timing all wrong.

Yes Bank Ltd., one of the nation's fastest-growing lenders, has cut 12 per cent of its workforce, mostly salespeople.

TeamLease Services Ltd., one of the country's biggest recruitment firms, is flagging a 30 per cent to 40 per cent reduction in manufacturing jobs from 2016. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., India's largest engineering group, says the private sector won't return to significant infrastructure projects for two more years.