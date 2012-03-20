What's new

Why I think UN member states should individually ban their citizens from travelling to India - Rape Capital of the world

I have seen multiple western and ASAEN youtubers admitting to either being attempted on rape or raped in India. So many western and other tourists have been gang-raped. A danish girl have been violently gang-raped.

Since BJP came to power things truly got out of control it turned into a jungle and lawlessness everywhere.


India is officially an extremist country currently. The place is in chaos and to many rapists are walking free in India. The police are raping rape victims. Honestly speaking I am even shocked that many countries have not banned their citizens from going to India especially women. I also know some Singeporean girls who got raped in South India. For women India is the most dengerous place to visit in the world.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

- 13 year old girl goes out to run an errand. Abducted by two truckers who take her to a jungle and rape her repeatedly.
- They then are joined by 5 others mainly truckers and a baker. They keep her hostage overnight repeatedly raping her.
- Next morning she begs to be let go so trucker rapes her one last time and dumps her in middle of the road.
- In true Indian fashion, she asks passing motorists for help, only to be picked up and raped again.

https://m.timesofindia.com/city/bho...n-madhya-pradesh/amp_articleshow/80309568.cms

Note: only last month a woman was gang raped by 5 men in a field and when she reported it at the police station the detective raped her as well

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...-men-raped-police-worker-reporting-crime.html

And a school head teacher arrested for raping girls aged 6-10

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020...dmaster-arrested-for-sexual-assault-on-minors


Looks like India is still doing nothing to address the rape crisis
 
