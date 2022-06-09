What's new

Why I no longer support Ukraine

I used to back Ukraine with all my heart and soul. I used to consider Ukraine as the legit successor of the once civilized and noble Kievan Rus. I no longer back Ukraine due to the slaughter and murder and terrorism the Kiev government has carried out using artillery on the children of Donbas. I no longer believe Ukraine is a civilized country. To this end, I back the revolution in Donbas and the freedom of Donbas children. To this end, I consider Donbas revolution as another American revolution in modern times.

 

