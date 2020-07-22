Why I lost faith in Indian Military

SuvarnaTeja
Indian military has not won a single war on their own.
All wars and battles were either lost or a tie at best.
India Military is good at making tall claims but they have always under delivered.
Indians feel ashamed to have such a under performing Military.
Indian Military is good to fight for themselves but not for India.
