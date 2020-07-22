What's new

Why I lost faith in Indian Military

SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Indian military has not won a single war on their own.

All wars and battles were either lost or a tie at best.

India Military is good at making tall claims but they have always under delivered.

Indians feel ashamed to have such a under performing Military.

Indian Military is good to fight for themselves but not for India.
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
Imran Khan said:
so what happen today that make you think it ?
Indians like me are losing patience and faith.

This is an ongoing process due non performance of the Military.

Indian Military is only fit for fighting to collect big paychecks and pensions.

They are not fit to fight and win wars for India.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
SuvarnaTeja said:
Indians like me are losing patience and faith.

This is an ongoing process due non performance of the Military.

Indian Military is only fit for fighting to collect big paychecks and pensions.

They are not fit to fight and win wars for India.
Which political party do you support?
 
xyxmt

Apr 27, 2012
SuvarnaTeja said:
Indians like me are losing patience and faith.

This is an ongoing process due non performance of the Military.

Indian Military is only fit for fighting to collect big paychecks and pensions.

They are not fit to fight and win wars for India.
how can you say that, dont you see a mare 700,000 brave Indian soldiers are controlling 8 million Kashmiris...although this could be a world record of soldiers/civilian ration in a civil war
 
SuvarnaTeja

Oct 7, 2018
xyxmt said:
how can you say that, dont you see a mare 700,000 brave Indian soldiers are controlling 8 million Kashmiris...although this could be a world record of soldiers/civilian ration in a civil war
The performance of Punjab police has been 1000 times better than Indian Military is Kashmir.

Indian Military has been fighting in Kashmir for 30 years and counting.

What a pathetic performance.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam

SuvarnaTeja said:
I support TRS.
Which party is that?

The Indian military is a product of it's circumstance.

They have become complacent because they have chosen a relatively weaker foe as a target. So they can afford to be inefficient in their resource usage and even in war, their size and resources allow for a lot of cushion to do so. At best they don't win territory- but they aren't afraid of losing much as well.

I suspect the entry of the Chinese may for e some change - but only if the Chinese keep the pressure on for long enough.

Otherwise, the Indian military will keep on focusing on Pakistan. With Pakistan they can afford to not do things too efficiently and still perform adequately.
 
Novice09

Novice09

Oct 20, 2009
SuvarnaTeja said:
Indians like me are losing patience and faith.

This is an ongoing process due non performance of the Military.

Indian Military is only fit for fighting to collect big paychecks and pensions.

They are not fit to fight and win wars for India.
Try your luck... to EARN those PAYCHECKS AND PENSIONS...
Keyboards and monitors are not real world...
 
