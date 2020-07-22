Why I lost faith in Indian Military

SalaamWhich party is that?The Indian military is a product of it's circumstance.They have become complacent because they have chosen a relatively weaker foe as a target. So they can afford to be inefficient in their resource usage and even in war, their size and resources allow for a lot of cushion to do so. At best they don't win territory- but they aren't afraid of losing much as well.I suspect the entry of the Chinese may for e some change - but only if the Chinese keep the pressure on for long enough.Otherwise, the Indian military will keep on focusing on Pakistan. With Pakistan they can afford to not do things too efficiently and still perform adequately.