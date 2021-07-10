Why I decided against covid vaccine shot

We Chinese have an old saying. 是药三分毒. All drugs are harmful to body. Especially modern drugs which have ingredients that can damage brain and cause memory loss. In the US, half of the people take prescription drugs. In China very few people take drugs. Considering I never took a flu shot before, I decided against taking a covid shot which I hear has much stronger effect than flu shot. So to be on the safe side I decided not to take covid shot. Considering covid has death rate less than 1%, I thought it's not risky to get covid in the first place.