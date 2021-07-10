What's new

Why I decided against covid vaccine shot

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,893
-23
9,444
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
We Chinese have an old saying. 是药三分毒. All drugs are harmful to body. Especially modern drugs which have ingredients that can damage brain and cause memory loss. In the US, half of the people take prescription drugs. In China very few people take drugs. Considering I never took a flu shot before, I decided against taking a covid shot which I hear has much stronger effect than flu shot. So to be on the safe side I decided not to take covid shot. Considering covid has death rate less than 1%, I thought it's not risky to get covid in the first place.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,770
1
2,820
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
According to John Ionnides, proffesor of Stamford university, this virus is only slightly more dangerous than the regular flu.

It depends on your age, the younger you are the more immune you are to the virus.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,893
-23
9,444
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
jamal18 said:
According to John Ionnides, proffesor of Stamford university, this virus is only slightly more dangerous than the regular flu.

It depends on your age, the younger you are the more immune you are to the virus.
Click to expand...
Also it's a kind of coronavirus which is common. Pretty much every person has already caught coronavirus which causes flu, so everyone should already have immunity to it.
 
J

jamal18

SENIOR MEMBER
May 15, 2008
2,770
1
2,820
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tai Hai Chen said:
Also it's a kind of coronavirus which is common. Pretty much every person has already caught coronavirus which causes flu, so everyone should already have immunity to it.
Click to expand...
The initial assumption was based on 'it's a totally new virus', now that is pretty much debunked. The fact that many people had existing immunity to it was ignored.
 
H

hyperman

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2020
244
0
379
Country
United States
Location
United States
I went and got the Pfizer vaccine, b/c I'm not an idiot and understand how inoculation works and the risks associated with transmission especially seeing the thousands dead around the world.
 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
3,836
2
4,069
Country
China
Location
United States
The true reason is that you think too much about yourself. Vaccination isn't just for the person vaccinated. It is also about the people you contact.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
19,893
-23
9,444
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
hyperman said:
I went and got the Pfizer vaccine, b/c I'm not an idiot and understand how inoculation works and the risks associated with transmission especially seeing the thousands dead around the world.
Click to expand...
Technically it is BioNTech. It is branded Pfizer in the US and Fosun in China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

HostileInsurgent
Six vaccinated countries have high Covid infection rates. Five of them rely on Chinese vaccines.
2 3
Replies
44
Views
943
dbc
dbc
B
Govt to buy 7 crore J&J vaccine shots
Replies
13
Views
534
bluesky
B
D
India's Deadly vaccine delays
Replies
0
Views
106
d00od00o
D
D
India's World Pharmacy Myth: How the Modi Government Overestimated India’s Capacity to Make COVID Vaccines
Replies
0
Views
126
d00od00o
D
D
Covid-19: European Union Challenges President Biden’s Proposal to Waive Patents on Covid-19 Vaccines.
Replies
0
Views
134
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom