Why I cried Again : Shaheen Sehbai

Shaheen Sehbai has twitted today, and written and attached a PDF article with his twit. You can read the pdf by clicking on the link given in his twit.The article is full of sensational information on how the despair and anger is spreading with in the Army ranks and files. And that Bajwa failed to convince the serving and retired army men on the current situation.How Bajwa has admitted during his discussions and talks with serving and retired army men that he had been pulling the sttrings for over two years. Recently Imran started to show his independence and refused to toe the line given by Bajwa, resulting in current situation.It is an eye opening write up by Shaheen Sehbai , spelling what troubles Pakistan faces, and how Bajwa can solve it by resigning immediately from his position and given 3 names for new COAS and making sure that one of them chosen as new COAS.This system is wrapped up and new elections are called , fair and free elections held, let the people decide their destiny.The PDF is in urdu, but I have written the jist of it.It is very clear that the situation is critical , Sehbai claims to have writtent his piece after talking to the serving and ex servicemen.He also writes that Bajwa arranged the courts to be open in the middle of the night and decision made by judges on a petition , which wasn;t even studied by the judges, because Bajwa was fearful Imran is going to sack him as COAS.Something which has been admitted by Mian Javaid Latif on Kashif's program couple of days ago that 4 jeeps were sent to open the courts.I hope my thread is not closed, this is authentic news coming from one of the most credible Pakistani journalist.for this forum Pakistan should be first and foremost, not any personalities.