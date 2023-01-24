Why I believe Russia will strike Finland and carry out a surprise incursion within the next 6-12 months

Russia can't afford Finland in NATO it is as simple as that because stragetically Finland has the largest border with Russia and finland joining NATO would be a grave security risk for the russians future.



Hence why I believe the Russians will strike the Iron while it is hot and in a surprising manner carry out an incursion into Finland even if it means Russia will fight on two fronts.. The Russians will put troops into Finland so that the NATO membership becomes invalid as Finland will become a contested area even if they could take a junk of territory to prevent their admission they will do even if it is as little as 10% of Finland enough to deny their entry.



Finland will fight but it won't be a dog-fight or hard like it is in Ukraine as the Finns are 4 million which means below 5 million they don't have the human resources to put up a dog-fight and majority will surrender.



But Russia is in race against time as it has gained the upper hand in Ukraine now and advancing around late summer is a timing to suspect an incursion into Finland occurs they could do it as early this April or May.



Will Russia race to intervene in Finland yes definitely will they meet the deadline definitely