Why I believe Russia will strike Finland and carry out a surprise incursion within the next 6-12 months

Russia can't afford Finland in NATO it is as simple as that because stragetically Finland has the largest border with Russia and finland joining NATO would be a grave security risk for the russians future.

Hence why I believe the Russians will strike the Iron while it is hot and in a surprising manner carry out an incursion into Finland even if it means Russia will fight on two fronts.. The Russians will put troops into Finland so that the NATO membership becomes invalid as Finland will become a contested area even if they could take a junk of territory to prevent their admission they will do even if it is as little as 10% of Finland enough to deny their entry.

Finland will fight but it won't be a dog-fight or hard like it is in Ukraine as the Finns are 4 million which means below 5 million they don't have the human resources to put up a dog-fight and majority will surrender.

But Russia is in race against time as it has gained the upper hand in Ukraine now and advancing around late summer is a timing to suspect an incursion into Finland occurs they could do it as early this April or May.

Will Russia race to intervene in Finland yes definitely will they meet the deadline definitely
 
So Russia, with it's failing military, crashing economy and dwindling supplies is going to go against a 938,000 strong military of Finland, bolstered by basically all of NATO, so they can thrash Russia on two fronts
 
AlKardai said:
So Russia, with it's failing military, crashing economy and dwindling supplies is going to go against a 938,000 strong military of Finland, bolstered by basically all of NATO, so they can thrash Russia on two fronts
It is all or nothing for the russians at this point and they can definitely manage 2 fronts.. Finland's army is trash and they don't have the ppl to fight long... Finland is not ukraine and only 4 million ppl with large undefendable land
 
Battlion25 said:
It is all or nothing for the russians at this point and they can definitely manage 2 fronts.. Finland's army is trash and they don't have the ppl to fight long... Finland is not ukraine and only 4 million ppl with large undefendable land
They have the largest troop to civilian ratio in the world. They also have one of the highest numbers of guns per person in the world, as well as the most capable artillery force in the world.

Russia cannot possibly succeed in opening a second front against Finland
 
AlKardai said:
They have the largest troop to civilian ratio in the world. They also have one of the highest numbers of guns per person in the world, as well as the most capable artillery force in the world.

Russia cannot possibly succeed in opening a second front against Finland
Who is finland and who do you think they are? they are only 4 million.. it would be like russia advancing into armenia this will not be ukraine scenario but rather georgia
 
Battlion25 said:
no it wont.. you outta your mind
No you, my friend, are out of your mind.

Russian military doctrine has been terrible in the vastly flat land of Ukraine. How do they expect to take on the treacherous terrain of Finland?

They will be fighting a power likely stronger than Ukraine, as the indigenous armour capabilities of Nordic countries is to be reckoned with
 
AlKardai said:
No you, my friend, are out of your mind.

Russian military doctrine has been terrible in the vastly flat land of Ukraine. How do they expect to take on the treacherous terrain of Finland?

They will be fighting a power likely stronger than Ukraine, as the indigenous armour capabilities of Nordic countries is to be reckoned with
put down the bottle.. Finland is soft as an underbelly if you measure them with 45 million Ukrainians it is fuking a joke.. The Finns have seen to much of soft life-style.. I suspect a surrender.. They will not be able to perform
 
Battlion25 said:
It is all or nothing for the russians at this point and they can definitely manage 2 fronts.. Finland's army is trash and they don't have the ppl to fight long... Finland is not ukraine and only 4 million ppl with large undefendable land
I think it’s already close to nothing. I think it is highly unlikely that they will get into finland.
We will see the same attitude from west, pour in shit load of weapons etc, they did for “white” people of Ukraine and Finnish are even more “white-r”.
And Finnish are already working to prepare for the worst (for what i know from there central bank recent requirements).
It will be even uglier for Russians, i think they won’t do.
 
until russia goes into full war mobilisation and throw every man to the front lines like WW2, no one knows what russia is truly capable of.
 
313ghazi said:
I take it you don't read history much?
Russia if they attack finland:
th
 
Battlion25 said:
put down the bottle.. Finland is soft as an underbelly if you measure them with 45 million Ukrainians it is fuking a joke.. The Finns have seen to much of soft life-style.. I suspect a surrender.. They will not be able to perform
Yeah, it's not like the Finns have famously already given the much stronger Soviet Union a bloody nose. :lol:

Also, russians are not doing jihad like your almighty afghan taliban, so I wouldn't start lifting their balls just yet.

@AlKardai

AlKardai said:
Russia if they attack finland:
th
Funny thing, russians would be going back voluntarily, just like CJ did. No one else to blame
 
villageidiot said:
Yeah, it's not like the Finns have famously already given the much stronger Soviet Union a bloody nose. :lol:

Also, russians are not doing jihad like your almighty afghan taliban, so I wouldn't start lifting their balls just yet.
This Battalion guy is like another Titanium/AbdulRehmanMajeed
No sense in his posts whatsoever, apart from Jingoism.
villageidiot said:
@AlKardai


Funny thing, russians would be going back voluntarily, just like CJ did. No one else to blame
I thought CJ was threatened/blackmailed to go back though

(It's been like 6 years since I played the game, so I might be wrong)
 

