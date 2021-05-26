Why I am resisting the Vaccines: A Personal Take!

For background scientific basis, I am posting a video by Dr. Suneel Dhand in this thread and I fully agree with his video and feel sorry for the guy for the discriminations he's been facing. I am also posting my own blood test results which are in line with the case presented by Dr. Dhand. I am refusing to vaccinate because I don't need something which is certainly helpful in the short term but which might have long term consequences for my health and which is certainly not needed by me at this point. There is no vaccine out there developed against the Alpha variants in 2020 which would be better than Natural Immunity. Period. It would be an insult to call people like me as 'antivaxxers' because we refuse to take something which has been hurried through the deployments and which might, even if there is a 1% chance, cause grave harm to my body. Natural Immunity combined with vaccines and preventing measures for the risk-groups in the world is the only way I see we can get out of this damn mess!!