By Shakir Lakhani Published: May 24, 2017

The following is an old joke about the police in Karachi.

The police chiefs of London, Tokyo and Karachi were discussing how they tackle crime in their cities. The London police chief said,



“When a robbery occurs in my city, we solve the crime within 24 hours.”



The Tokyo police chief said,



“We catch the thieves within 12 hours.”



The Karachi police chief responded with,



“We cannot arrest anyone, as it’s our policemen who commit most of the crimes in Karachi.” ​



In 1984, I visited a police station in Karachi to see someone who had been arrested. As we were talking, the phone rang and the SHO picked it up.



“Yes, sir, we’ll do as you say, don’t worry, I’ll personally look after the boy. Sir.” ​



Then he said to me,



“That was a prominent politician, his friend’s son has been arrested for robbery and he wants me to make sure the boy is given VVIP treatment until he’s released on bail. And he orders me to do this even before the arrested man has been brought to my police station!” ​