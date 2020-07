Was just looking at Indian amazon and every home appliance/electronic is at least half of price compared to Pakistan. Why is that? From front load washing machines to inverter AC. etc Not to forget cars.



Pakistanis have to earn at least twice as much as Indians just to afford basic home appliances. Yes petrol is cheaper but everything else which is needed for better life is more then twice as expensive. And its not about higher taxes as India tax to GDP ratio is also almost twice that of Pakistan.

