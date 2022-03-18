What's new

Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?

Status
Not open for further replies.
Winchester

Winchester

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 12, 2014
3,886
6
6,254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Let us be clear about this. At the end of the day, the big guy has decided to remove IK. If he wanted, Imran Khan could have stayed on for another year. Imran Khan was not carrying this coalition for the last 4 years, it was the decision of the establishment. They controlled the screws of the coalition and these MNAs who have now become this "khudmukhtar". After Gillani's vote, they sprung into action and had the same guys voting for IK few days later.

Now the allied political parties(PML-Q and MQM) are demanding that if IK resigns, they can then vote for the govt. Interesting timing to launch Hamid Mir again and the only thing he has been doing is barking against IK and managing opposition's media campaign.


Lets explore the reasons about this change of heart.

1) The Generals sincerely believe that Zardari, Nawaz, Fazlu and their children can run Pakistan better.

2) Not happy with IK's continous support of Buzdar.

3) Not happy with IK's policy towards America. They are afraid of completely pissing off America as a National Security polcy. Some may be afraid for their post-retirement settlement in the U.S.

4) Agree with Najam Sethi's assesment that let these politicians come back to power. They will enrich themselves but also enrich you.

5) The big B wanted extension and IK refused. He has then decided to strike a deal with PML/PPP ensuring his extension and letting them remove IK.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,547
-20
25,282
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Of for fcuks sake

We have multiple corrupt politicians and a jahil kaum willing to vote for them

Why the hell are we blaming the general's for our own beghairati?
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
Why has Imran Khan and the PTI failed to deliver?
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
TsAr
TsAr
Battlion25
[Opinion] Imran Khan has emerged as a capable leader and Pakistan is extremely lucky to have him
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
116
Views
7K
Big_bud
Big_bud
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Opposition to bring no-trust motion against CM Usman Buzdar: sources
2
Replies
19
Views
380
imadul
imadul
Mr.Green
Initiative for Imran Khan; AfPak Customs Union
Replies
7
Views
457
PakSarZameen47
P
HAIDER
  • Locked
No trust motion against Imran Khan
29 30 31 32 33 34
Replies
497
Views
15K
The Eagle
The Eagle

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom