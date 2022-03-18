Why have the Generals decided to remove Imran Khan?

Let us be clear about this. At the end of the day, the big guy has decided to remove IK. If he wanted, Imran Khan could have stayed on for another year. Imran Khan was not carrying this coalition for the last 4 years, it was the decision of the establishment. They controlled the screws of the coalition and these MNAs who have now become this "khudmukhtar". After Gillani's vote, they sprung into action and had the same guys voting for IK few days later.



Now the allied political parties(PML-Q and MQM) are demanding that if IK resigns, they can then vote for the govt. Interesting timing to launch Hamid Mir again and the only thing he has been doing is barking against IK and managing opposition's media campaign.





Lets explore the reasons about this change of heart.



1) The Generals sincerely believe that Zardari, Nawaz, Fazlu and their children can run Pakistan better.



2) Not happy with IK's continous support of Buzdar.



3) Not happy with IK's policy towards America. They are afraid of completely pissing off America as a National Security polcy. Some may be afraid for their post-retirement settlement in the U.S.



4) Agree with Najam Sethi's assesment that let these politicians come back to power. They will enrich themselves but also enrich you.



5) The big B wanted extension and IK refused. He has then decided to strike a deal with PML/PPP ensuring his extension and letting them remove IK.