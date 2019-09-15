What's new

Why have most journalists turned against Imran khan?

Feb 9, 2021
Since the first day imran khan became prime minister. One by one almost all of mainstream media journalists have turned against Imran khan. Many of these journalist were staunch supporters of him, by what went wrong.

PM Khan is harshly criticised every day or every news channel on every program. Extreme amount of propaganda is done against him. And routinely fake news against him is spread by some "senior journalist".

In my opinion, the reason is not the way imran khan is running this country, neither his economic policies nor high level appointments. The main reason is Imran khan has effectively put an end to expensive "gifts" given to Mainstream media journalists. In previous governments terms most of journalists were given expensive stuff by the government. They were given expensive plots of land for free. They got millions of rupees every year. Many different gifts. They were continuously invited to parties and served with expensive food and returned with more gifts every time. Journalists were given free rides on Private and government cars, planes and helicopters whenever PM, CM or top government officials went anywhere. They could easily get favours out of government. Their requests was accepted.

But now all of this has come to an end as Imran khan wants to reduce government expenses. The result is you will constantly see journalists for example Rauf klasra, hamid mir etc making entire shows criticising and mocking Khan for serving just tea and water. Many journalists mock him that he doesn't even provide biscuits and luxury foods and gifts. And this will keep getting worse and worse. Just look at any show of Rauf klasra and you can see he has become mentally retarded. He always looks like he's about to cry on tiny things.

Imran khan has hit these journalists on a level never seen before. He has put an end to these people being "playboys"

NOTE : this is my opinion and based on what I see and hear
 
Sep 18, 2019
OK forget media . For few minutes, sit on any shop in Lahore. Like low level Barbar shop or fruit or vegetables shop and ask them what they think about Imran Khan.
People literally cry. And not sure you have seen what Lahore has become regarding waste collection. Simple point is that governance and administration has gone totally non existent. Everything is put in hands of bureaucracy. That man Azam Khan is the culprit but he is only filling vaccum left due to incompetency of govt. And the way he is filling that vaccum is not doing any good to govt.
 
Those expensive gifts were lifafas for the lifafa journos now they don't get those gifts but they surely get real lifafas filled with money.. yellow journalism has f*cked up our media but youtube is the platform where you will see journalists like Sadeeq Jan who are doing good journalism say wrong where govt is wrong and supporting em where they are right and same goes with opposition..
And what will you bring to back your claims up ? Or are you gonna stick yo aboutism?
 
In every developed country bureaucracy is responsible for running countrys machinery and govt is responsible for guiding em and making policies... and these problems can easily be sorted out through local govt structure which is present in all first world countries... Councils are responsible for solving small problems of an area not govts... govts focus on big issues, foreign policy etc..


And our people dont even know ABC of economy and you expect they will know what is happening? Their opinion is based on what these lifafas say most of the time..
 
