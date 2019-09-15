Why have most journalists turned against Imran khan?

Since the first day imran khan became prime minister. One by one almost all of mainstream media journalists have turned against Imran khan. Many of these journalist were staunch supporters of him, by what went wrong.



PM Khan is harshly criticised every day or every news channel on every program. Extreme amount of propaganda is done against him. And routinely fake news against him is spread by some "senior journalist".



In my opinion, the reason is not the way imran khan is running this country, neither his economic policies nor high level appointments. The main reason is Imran khan has effectively put an end to expensive "gifts" given to Mainstream media journalists. In previous governments terms most of journalists were given expensive stuff by the government. They were given expensive plots of land for free. They got millions of rupees every year. Many different gifts. They were continuously invited to parties and served with expensive food and returned with more gifts every time. Journalists were given free rides on Private and government cars, planes and helicopters whenever PM, CM or top government officials went anywhere. They could easily get favours out of government. Their requests was accepted.



But now all of this has come to an end as Imran khan wants to reduce government expenses. The result is you will constantly see journalists for example Rauf klasra, hamid mir etc making entire shows criticising and mocking Khan for serving just tea and water. Many journalists mock him that he doesn't even provide biscuits and luxury foods and gifts. And this will keep getting worse and worse. Just look at any show of Rauf klasra and you can see he has become mentally retarded. He always looks like he's about to cry on tiny things.



Imran khan has hit these journalists on a level never seen before. He has put an end to these people being "playboys"



NOTE : this is my opinion and based on what I see and hear