Why have 160 Million Bangladeshis failed to win a single Olympic medal in 50 years?

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Aug 19, 2017
India
Germany
Much brouhaha is made about India's perforamce..at least India manages to win medals...But 160+ Million Bangladesh has failed to win a single medal in 50 years!!! Even Pakistan does better as Pakistan has won a medal merely 29 years back....Is it due to Bangladeshi genetics?






Bangladesh, with an approximate population of 170 million, is the most populous country in the world never to have won an Olympic medal
 
Mar 10, 2012
India
India
It has to be genetics as according to pdf ,bangladeshis are richer than indians thus their govt must have spent billions on sports infrastructure.....

It has to be the bengladeshi genes.
 
