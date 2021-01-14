What's new

Why has Pakistan not tested a ICBM yet?

Abid123

Abid123

Jan 1, 2021
I think everyone here knows that Pakistan has the capability to build a ICBM missile. Why has Pakistan not tested one yet? Are there poltical reasons? Maybe international sanctions? Building a MIRV is way way complicated than ICBM. So there is no reason to doubt that Pakistan does not have ICBM technology. Even North Korea has two operational ICBMs. The Hwasong-14 with 10,000 km range and Hwasong-15 with 13,000 km. Pakistan can easily test a 10,000 km ICBM.

P.S. I may have said something wrong. If you see a mistake correct me. I am new here.
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

Oct 29, 2020
Simply not needed
 
peagle

peagle

Dec 29, 2019
Essentially, every capability is linked to your requirements.
Presently, Pakistan has no need for a ICBM, Pakistan's primary threat is India, for the time being.

Hence, Pakistan has the capability to reach every inch of Indian territory, on the mainland and the distance islands. It also helps, that if we point our missiles to another direction, we cover many other countries towards the West, it gives Pakistan plenty of threat capabilities that very few countries have, so, for the time being, it is not required.
 
Tipu7

Tipu7

Aug 8, 2014
The core purpose of Pakistan's nuclear deterrent is to deter its prime adversary, that is India.
The entire mainland and all other India centric crucial military targets are very much covered by a Medium Range Ballistic Missile. Therefore ICBM is not required.
North Korea has developed ICBM to deter United States by threatening a nuclear strike over its mainland.

ICBM development is chiefly related to nuclear Doctrine which vary from country to country and time to time.
 
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Jun 2, 2011
Positive test results are things to worry about since 1 year, neither we will like to have negative result.
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Apr 12, 2009
why should it? when its atomic deterrence is only against the enemy on the east next door
 
Abid123

Abid123

Jan 1, 2021
Funny how people are mentioning that India is the only threat to Pakistan. Must say that I disagree with that. Do you guys seriously think that US and many western european countries are Pakistan's allies?
 
