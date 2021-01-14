Why has Pakistan not tested a ICBM yet?

I think everyone here knows that Pakistan has the capability to build a ICBM missile. Why has Pakistan not tested one yet? Are there poltical reasons? Maybe international sanctions? Building a MIRV is way way complicated than ICBM. So there is no reason to doubt that Pakistan does not have ICBM technology. Even North Korea has two operational ICBMs. The Hwasong-14 with 10,000 km range and Hwasong-15 with 13,000 km. Pakistan can easily test a 10,000 km ICBM.



P.S. I may have said something wrong. If you see a mistake correct me. I am new here.