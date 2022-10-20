What's new

Why Has Modi's India Failed to Internationally Isolate Pakistan Despite its Best Efforts?

Why Has Modi's India Failed to Internationally Isolate Pakistan Despite its Best Efforts?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has pursued a policy of internationally isolating Pakistan for the last 8 years. Indian diplomats and mainstream media have engaged in a concerted campaign to hurt Pakistan diplomatically and economically during this period. Even the sport of cricket has not been spared. All of the available evidence suggests that this Indian campaign has failed.

A prominent Indian journalist Shekhar Gupta has recently summarized the reasons for the Modi government's failure to achieve its objectives relative to Pakistan. Gupta argues that Pakistan is too important to be ignored or isolated by the international community. He says, "Pakistan is too big in terms of population, too powerful militarily, too Muslim, too nuclear and too well located to be isolated".

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif with President and Mrs. Biden. Source: White House
Here are some of the key points Shekhar Gupta makes in episode 1093 of his show Cut The Clutter :

1.Pakistan is our most important neighbor. We must focus on Pakistan.

2, We can not ignore Pakistan in India because the world can not ignore Pakistan

3. The Western world has an intrinsic relationship with Pakistan which doesn't go away

4. The West does not see Pakistan as so useful to them today and yet Pakistan can not be isolated.

5. You can see all the indications that Pakistan is not isolated.

6. A lot of (Indian) TV channels say Pakistan is isolated but the evidence doesn't support it.

7. Pakistan FM visited Washington and met his counterpart Tony Blinken.

8. Pakistan Army Chief has received a warm welcome at the US Defense Dept and met US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Bajwa matters more than the Pakistan Defense Minister. Nobody knows his name.

9. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, a career diplomat, has visited "Pakistan Occupied Kashmir" and called it Azad Kashmir...Azad means free.

10. When the chips are down in the region Pakistan is the ally Americans reach out to.

11. The US does not want Pakistan to drift to China.

12. German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has spoken about Kashmir...the K word. She has asked for the UN to help solve the Kashmir issue.

13. Pakistan Army Chief General Bajwa is not a warmonger. He wants to normalize ties with India. He wants to trade with India. He doesn't want Faiz Hameed to succeed him. He used to be the ISI chief and took credit for the Taliban victory in Afghanistan. Do the Americans have leverage here?

14. Where does Pakistan's unique power come from? Why can't Pakistan be ignored? Why can't Pakistan be isolated?

15. The Indian public needs to understand it.

16. Pakistan is too big in terms of population, too powerful militarily, too Muslim, too nuclear and too well located to be isolated.

17. Pakistan has the 5th largest population and its population is growing fast. It could soon exceed Indonesia to become the largest Muslim nation in the world.

18. Pakistan has the 5th strongest military in the world.

19. In terms of nuclear weapons, Pakistan has the 4th largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

20. Pakistan is too well located to be isolated. It has geo-strategic location. Pakistan is the western gateway to China. Pakistan opened China's ties with the US. And then helped the US defeat the Soviet Union.

21. The factors that made Pakistan such a strong ally to US still exist. Don't blame the Pakistanis for it.

22. India is not willing to commit to an alliance with the US.

23. Imran Khan tried to change Pakistan's foreign policy to be more like India's but he failed.

Prime Minister Modi is getting similar inputs and advice from retired Indian diplomat Sharat Sabharwal. In his recently published book "India's Pakistan Conundrum", Sabharwal disabuses his fellow Indians of the notion that Pakistan is about to collapse. He also writes that "Pakistan has shown remarkable resilience in the face of adversity". "Pakistan is neither a failed state nor one about to fail", he adds. He sees "limitations on India’s ability to inflict a decisive blow on Pakistan through military means". The best option for New Delhi, he argues, is to engage with Pakistan diplomatically. In an obvious message to India's hawkish Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he warns: "Absence of dialogue and diplomacy between the two countries carries the risk of an unintended flare-up". Ambassador Sabharwal served as Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan from 2009 to 2013. Prior to that, he was Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad in the 1990s.

Here's Shekhar Gupta's video titled "Gen Bajwa in DC, US envoy, German FM statements on Kashmir, show why Pakistan can’t be isolated."




Related Links:

Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Modi's India: A Paper Elephant?

Can Washington Trust Modi's India as Key Ally in Asia?

US-Pakistan F-16 Deal: Indian Minister Jaishankar Throws a Tantrum

Ukraine's Lesson For Pakistan: Never Give Up Nuclear Weapons

Geopolitically Important Pakistan Brings Together China, Russia, US, UK For Joint Naval Drills

US and China Compete For Influence in Pakistan

Indian Diplomat on Pakistan's "Resilience", "Strategic CPEC"

Vast Majority of Indians Believe Nuclear War Against Pakistan is "Winnable"

Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


What goes around comes around.

economictimes.indiatimes.com

India tries to isolate Pakistan and ends up getting isolated by the IOC

In a humiliating setback to India, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended talks on all Indian applications for hosting future Olympic-related events. The IOC has also asked international sports federations not to organize events...
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com


economictimes.indiatimes.com

India has 'isolated' itself through CAA: Former foreign secretary

Speaking at an event where a number of academicians discussed the adverse implications of the contentious law, which has led to nationwide protests, Menon said the perception of India has changed after the law was passed.
economictimes.indiatimes.com economictimes.indiatimes.com
 
It's part of the Modi doctrine, the main point of India foreign policy(read phoren folicy) to Isolate Pakistan.

Their/Modi's day start with thinking about isolating and damaging Pakistan, and ends with more plans to isolate and damage Pakistan.
 
worse neighbors we got unlucky us .
 
Isolation of Pakistan is self-imposed

Pakistan has smaller diplomatic footprint than countries like Poland and Romania due to shortage of funds
1666293860996.png

List of countries by number of diplomatic missions

Pak Embassy in US faced fund redundancies, staff salary delays
 

