Why has India’s Manipur state exploded into ethnic violence?

Why has India's Manipur state exploded into ethnic violence?


India's ST(schedule tribe) reservations are very powerful. With minimum education, they can get plum govt jobs and their life is set. So, one group (who are not actually local and tribals) want to be included in ST reservation system, and existing tribes dont want that. The group that wants to be included in reservation system is carrying arms and creating violence. This is the short summary.
 
India's ST(schedule tribe) reservations are very powerful. With minimum education, they can get plum govt jobs and their life is set. So, one group (who are not actually local and tribals) want to be included in ST reservation system, and existing tribes dont want that. The group that wants to be included in reservation system is carrying arms and creating violence. This is the short summary.
The reservation system is a sociopolitical weapon to punish those who leave the caste system. An ethnicity should get a % of government jobs that corresponds to their % share of population. In India, low caste ethnicities don't get that just by virtue of existing. Instead what we have is, if the particular ethnicity belongs to the right religion(s), and accepts their low caste status, they will get a % share of government jobs that is far less than their % share of population, but still something is better than nothing, right? This is celebrated as empowerment and 'positive discrimination', and the dumbf*cks are sold stories like "with minimum education, they can get plum govt jobs and their life is set" and that they're better off than piss poor brahmins and baniays who can barely afford one meal a day.
 

