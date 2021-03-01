Why has Imran Khan and the PTI failed to deliver?

- Was it because of too much idealism by the leader IK in his pre-election, campaign rhetoric which was completely out of sync with the ground realities of the country and how the country needed to actually be governed? End result he has badly alienated his supporters, the educated, middle class who expected him to swiftly end all their problems with a magic wand?



- Was it because in the effort to gain power, he had to bring in electables from other parties but that has resulted in the party being filled with yes men, opportunists, badniyat individuals who are actually working behind the PTI leaders back?



- Was it because of the leader IK just having badniyat intentions from the very start?



- Was it because the leader IK completely underestimated the power of the opposition who have had massive tentacles in the state and its institutions i.e. the police, judiciary, SBP, FBR, bureacracy and federal, provincial ministries and he in term blindly, immaturely thought that all these institutions would be easily fixable?



- Was it because the leader IK squandered a golden opportunity to go after the opposition brutally like a dictator and naively expected the state institutions to efficiently and justly hold them accountable in a speedy and just manner?



- Was it because he did not correctly prioritize the issues he needed to address expediently and made the mistake of focusing too much on issues, policies that will not really switch the electoral results in his favour?



- Overconfidence and arrogance that the army will continue to indefinately back him and that he did not really need to deliver quick, fast, urgent results to switch the electorate votes in his favour?



- Just overall incompetency i.e. he tried his best but governing Pakistan was totally beyond his capabilities.



I personally think it is a combination of the above. Even IK diehard supporters are now resigned to acknowledge that no matter whatever problems or challenges IK and the PTI had to face and encounter during the tenure, the bottom line is that they were the party in charge in the federal government, the buck stops at the bottom line which is they did not deliver at all and they have left Pakistan in a ten times worse state then when they took charge and if the common person on the street is ten times worse off vs when they took charge then there is no point of them governing the country.



The biggest tragedy about this whole saga and experience is that i seriously doubt the educated class, middle class, youth, overseas Pakistani's will ever participate in Pakistani elections ever again and will ever have faith in any new face. In fact it is now very much possible where the traditionally strong political parties like PML N, PPP e.t.c will now reference the PTI experience and propagate "Corrupt but Competent" is always the right, best choice for the nation vs "Non-Corrupt but incompetent". An untried person, a new person cannot be trusted to govern Pakistan as everyone has seen and experienced with the PTI