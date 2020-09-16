Why has China emerged as leading critic of Israel over Gaza?

The recent controversy over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has led to harsh comments from China, some of them directed at the US, but which appear to be tougher critique of Israel than in the past.

Why has China emerged as leading critic of Israel over Gaza? - analysis The recent controversy over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has led to harsh comments from China, some of them directed at the US, but which appear to be tougher critique of Israel than in the past.