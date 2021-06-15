Why has Biden kept a low profile on Kashmir and other human rights violations reported from India?

Human rights agenda comes with the terms and conditions written in a small print and the US is the only country knows the interpretation of those conditions when or where to apply. Counties have got selected vision and hearing and US have coined the term human rights and religious freedom to suit themselves and uses like a tool to coerce countries. As soon as you are no use for them or defying them the stick comes out of the back pocket. Con artists terminology for their cons and double standards and then they are telling China to live by the rules.