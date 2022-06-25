What's new

Why has an improved railway network not been a bigger priority in Pakistan?

I know that our road system (motorways in particular) is the best in South Asia by a long distance (I would argue one of the best in the entire developing world) but our railways are seriously lacking. We are missing a lot of revenue from freight and passenger transport.

There is also the question of interconnectivity across Pakistan.

1656186942973.png


Railways are great for the economy since there is no cheaper way to transport goods or passengers overland than by railway. Less pollution, as well.

High-speed railways would be ideal of course.

Look at this map of China:

1656187460572.png


Or Europe:

1656187594674.png



 

