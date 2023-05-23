Why Hafiz hates Khan

Reality
The killing of innocents in Sahiwal 2019 was a huge intelligence failure which led to a painful tragedy.
The Prime Minister asked angrily that Asim, how did all this happen?
Instead of accepting the mistake, Asim said, Sir, they were all terrorists.
The Prime Minister said, "Shut your mouth." These innocent children were terrorists???
The killing of innocents in Sahiwal 2019 was a huge intelligence failure which led to a painful tragedy.
The Prime Minister asked angrily that Asim, how did all this happen?
Instead of accepting the mistake, Asim said, Sir, they were all terrorists.
The Prime Minister said, "Shut your mouth." These innocent children were terrorists???