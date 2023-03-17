What's new

Why govt is leaking President of Pakistan secured line conversation

Lots of people raising the question on media, who is constantly releasing the President of Pakistan conversation on secured line. Never happened anywhere in the world. Lots of media outlet sharing this news. Those people and agencies cross all hate line. In past few days lot has been written but it seems their no govt in Pakistan and seems group of people who are answerable are beyond control.
That is extremely serious question. A constant breach of national security.
 
The move basically throws dung on the security agencies themselves.

A secure line being leaked shows the security agencies in very bad light. I hope the duffers have the capability to think that far ahead.

$3bn annual budget and these cucks are the best Pakistan has to offer?
 
When there is no accountability, this is what happens, these cucks with the guns rule over us.
 

