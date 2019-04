It is He who made the sun a shining light and the moon a derived light and determined for it phases - that you may know the number of years and account [of time]. Allah has not created this except in truth. He details the signs for a people who know. [ 10:05 Blessed is He who has placed in the sky great stars and placed therein a [burning] lamp and luminous moon. [25:61] And of His signs are the night and day and the sun and moon. Do not prostrate to the sun or to the moon, but prostate to Allah, who created them, if it should be Him that you worship. [ 41:37