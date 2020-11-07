Why Gilgit-Baltistan is about to become a geostrategic jewel once again – Part 1

Shahzaz ud din said: 2013- present: GB’s return as a strategic battleground

As the global power returns back to Asia, it comes to G-B's two immediate neighbours: China and India. With the energy rich Central Asia close by and Russia just above it, G-B is surrounded by four nuclear armed countries. Together, their share of global GDP is expected to be over a third of the total.

Is this why the Saudi's under instruction from the USA showed Kashmir to be distinct and seperate from both Pakistan and India. A precursor to take Kashmir away from both Pakistan and India..The worst case scenario for China, India and Pakistan, is that Kashmir becomes independent from all 3 of them and becomes reliant on the USA and her allies. It is in the long term strategic interest of India, China and Pakistan that all of Kashmir joins Pakistan. The sooner the clowns in Delhi realise that, the better..