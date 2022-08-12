Why Germany won’t get tough on Beijing — even if it invades Taiwan. The German economy is even more dependent on China than it is on Russia

China most vital trading partner of Germany for 6 consecutive years ​

2022-02-23 14:40:45(ECNS) -- The trade volume between China and Germany in 2021 hit another record high to reach 245.4 billion Euros (about $227.9 billion), a year-on-year increase of 15.1 percent, according to the data released Friday by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis).China has been the most important trading partner of Germany for six consecutive years since 2016.According to Destatis, the total import volume of the country reached 1.2022 trillion Euros in 2021, of which 141.7 billion was imported from China, increasing by 20.8 percent year-on-year. China has been Germany's largest import source since 2015.The total export volume of Germany amounted to about1.38 trillion Euros last year, of which 103.6 billion Euros went to China, a year-on-year increase of 8.1 percent. China has become Germany's second largest export destination, following the U.S.Statistics from Destatis also show commodities traded between both sides from January to November 2021 concentrate on specific categories, for example, automobiles and auto parts, mechanical equipment, data processing equipment, electrical and electronic products, optical products, etc.China and Germany have been keeping close contact to make cross-border exchanges of personnel and commodities more convenient, for example, cooperating on medical supplies, strengthening coordination between both macroeconomic policies, opening a "fast passage" for necessary personnel contact, etc. Such measures have facilitated deeper bilateral economic and trade cooperation.2022, which marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Germany, will be another period of strategic opportunity for economic and trade exchanges of both sides.