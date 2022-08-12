What's new

Why Germany won’t get tough on Beijing — even if it invades Taiwan. The German economy is even more dependent on China than it is on Russia

Why Germany won’t get tough on Beijing — even if it invades Taiwan​

The German economy is even more dependent on China than it is on Russia.

BY MATTHEW KARNITSCHNIG
AUGUST 12, 2022 4:00 AM

GettyImages-809641426.jpg

Olaf Scholz (while Mayor of Hamburg) meets China's Xi Jinping | Patrik Stollarz/AFP via Getty Images

BERLIN — Germany’s Wagnerian foreign policy spectacle is moving east.

Spoiler alert: It’s even worse than the original.

For months, Berlin has frustrated (read enraged) many allies with its one step forward, two steps back approach to confronting Russia over Ukraine. Yet that tortured episode is looking like little more than an overture to what’s brewing in Asia, as tensions over Taiwan force Berlin to weigh how it would respond if Beijing tries to seize the island nation, which China considers a breakaway region.

If that happens, the U.S. and other Western allies would push for tough sanctions against China. Germany is unlikely to be among them, a course that could protect its export-driven economy, but damage both its own and Europe’s international credibility.

Asked Thursday whether Germany could afford to support sanctions in the event of a Chinese invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz dodged the question, while reprimanding German industry for ignoring the maxim “to not put all your eggs in one basket.”

“The question of our country’s dependence in crucial areas concerning supply chains, raw materials and other things is a necessary element of our national security strategy, which we’re working on at the moment,” he added, without mentioning China by name.

Others have been more direct. German industry’s reliance on exports has “created a dependency that leaves us helpless,” Norbert Röttgen, a prominent center-right MP, told German television earlier this week.

Could Germany back sanctions against China?

“At the moment, not really,” said Röttgen, a former minister and longtime chairman of the German parliament’s foreign policy committee.

While the debate is in many respects a redux of Germany’s manic handwringing over whether and how to confront Russia over Ukraine, this time even more is at stake.

Germany’s big concern over antagonizing Moscow was losing access to cheap energy. With Beijing, it’s about losing the foundation of its economic prosperity. In recent years, China has overtaken the U.S. to become Germany’s biggest trading partner, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the country’s €2.6 trillion in foreign trade last year. What’s more, China, which has propelled the German economy for decades, remains a key growth driver.

That’s why reducing German industry’s reliance on the country is easier said than done.

“The degree to which our prosperity is funded by China is extremely underestimated in this country,” Volkswagen Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a recent interview. “Germany would look a lot different if we were to decouple.”

Indeed, no German industry is more dependent on China than Diess’ own. Every third car produced by German carmakers is sold in China. German carmakers also operate a substantial network of factories in China itself, producing 4.3 million cars there in 2021 alone.

“The German car industry, like the rest of the world, is watching the tensions between China and Taiwan with concern,” said a spokeswoman for the industry’s lobbying arm, known as the VDA.

“Panic” might be a better word.

VW’s Diess, who is due to step down as head of Europe’s largest automaker later this month, says that China is “indispensable” for the company’s future.

The picture is similar across other key German export sectors, from chemicals to machinery. About 1.1 million German jobs, or 2.4 percent of the total, directly rely on Chinese consumption, according to a June study by the Cologne-based German Economic Institute.

Though Germany and the rest of the EU are crucial markets for China as well, the study notes that the Chinese are reducing their dependence on the region, while European exposure to China is increasing.

In an urgent plea, study author Jürgen Matthes said it was “high time” for Europe and Germany to reverse course and reduce their economic reliance on China.

“It’s not about decoupling, but rather limiting dependencies, especially through more diversification,” he wrote.

Yet just as it took decades for German industry to establish itself in China, pulling back won’t happen overnight — especially considering that few regions around the world offer the kind of reliable growth that China does.

Hence Germany’s quandary.

“In the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan followed by massive Western sanctions, export and revenue declines as well the suspension of deliveries out of China would lead to considerable economic losses in the EU and especially in Germany,” Matthes concluded.

Given that outlook, German support for substantial Western sanctions is doubtful. Though Berlin backed tough measures on Moscow after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the potential economic fallout for Germany was limited and largely for show.

Even as Scholz suspended the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, for example, he also tried to ringfence Germany’s core energy interests by rejecting calls for an all-out gas embargo.

That strategy didn’t pan out as he’d hoped, but only because the Russians themselves reduced the flow of natural gas to Europe. The ongoing gas shortage in Germany, which threatens to hobble key industrial sectors, will inevitably influence how the government responds to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan. With inflation high and energy prices showing no signs of falling, Germany can ill afford another hit to its flagging economy.

Officials in Berlin acknowledge in private that Germany would not be able to endorse anything beyond token sanctions against China. That doesn’t mean there won’t be dramatic debates in Berlin over Germany’s latest moral quandary. Political talkshows will devote hours to the question and newspaper columnists will spill barrels of ink dissecting every angle. But in terms of substance, the Germans will offer the usual: nichts (nothing).

As they will be the first attest, any other course would harken the country’s economic Götterdämmerung.

China most vital trading partner of Germany for 6 consecutive years


2022-02-23 14:40:45

(ECNS) -- The trade volume between China and Germany in 2021 hit another record high to reach 245.4 billion Euros (about $227.9 billion), a year-on-year increase of 15.1 percent, according to the data released Friday by the Federal Statistical Office of Germany (Destatis).

China has been the most important trading partner of Germany for six consecutive years since 2016.

According to Destatis, the total import volume of the country reached 1.2022 trillion Euros in 2021, of which 141.7 billion was imported from China, increasing by 20.8 percent year-on-year. China has been Germany's largest import source since 2015.

The total export volume of Germany amounted to about1.38 trillion Euros last year, of which 103.6 billion Euros went to China, a year-on-year increase of 8.1 percent. China has become Germany's second largest export destination, following the U.S.

Statistics from Destatis also show commodities traded between both sides from January to November 2021 concentrate on specific categories, for example, automobiles and auto parts, mechanical equipment, data processing equipment, electrical and electronic products, optical products, etc.

China and Germany have been keeping close contact to make cross-border exchanges of personnel and commodities more convenient, for example, cooperating on medical supplies, strengthening coordination between both macroeconomic policies, opening a "fast passage" for necessary personnel contact, etc. Such measures have facilitated deeper bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

2022, which marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Germany, will be another period of strategic opportunity for economic and trade exchanges of both sides.

China most vital trading partner of Germany for 6 consecutive years
 
Nonsense.

It doesnt matter.

That doesnt concern German rulers, they have money, they dont give a fck if they country economy collapse.

In the worst scenario they can flee to Miami and that is all, and spend their dirty money there.

That way is how USA ruled over Latin American corrupt rulers over decades.

It doesnt matter if you destroy your country under American orders, they will reward you with enough money, that happened in Ukraine.

But even the worst scenario wont never happen, because even with the half of income, German people will still live better than the average of the rest of world.
 
BHAN85 said:
Nonsense.

It doesnt matter.

That doesnt concern German rulers, they have money, they dont give a fck if they country economy collapse.

In the worst scenario they can flee to Miami and that is all, and spend their dirty money there.

That way is how USA ruled over Latin American corrupt rulers over decades.

It doesnt matter if you destroy your country under American orders, they will reward you with enough money, that happened in Ukraine.

But even the worst scenario wont never happen, because even with the half of income, German people will still live better than the average of the rest of world.
German lifestyle is stressful under capitalism. Germany has a declining aging population. Ethnic German is down to 70% of German population by now.
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
German lifestyle is stressful under capitalism. Germany has a declining aging population. Ethnic German is down to 70% of German population by now.
Compare that "hard" lifestyle to Latin American lifestyle.

:lol:

EU/Germany can destroy the half of its economy, and it will keep better than the rest of planet.
 
BHAN85 said:
Compare that "hard" lifestyle to Latin American lifestyle.

:lol:

EU/Germany can destroy the half of its economy, and it will keep better than the rest of planet.
I'd rather live in Latin America than in Germany. Latin Americans love dancing and sex. Germans are so lame. Germans only do war, not romantic.
 

