why foreigners are not allowed to enter DG Khan? (Germany to Pakistan on Motorcycle Last EP. 52 | Arriving Home in Nankana Sahib)

That's classified. Some of our assets of national importance are there.
why foreigners are not allowed to enter DG Khan? Can anyone tell me why is that?
he mentioned in the vlog police came after him to stop him from entering DG Khan and took pictures. Thats why i asked.
I suggest you don't discuss further on a public forum.
When did he say that in the video?
why foreigners are not allowed to enter DG Khan? Can anyone tell me why is that?
While riding on a twisty road through DG Khan area.
i have updated it with the correct video. Sorry posted wrong episode.
DI Khan and Chasma barrage area is also sensitive. I suggest you don't discuss anymore on this thread.