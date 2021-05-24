What's new

why foreigners are not allowed to enter DG Khan? (Germany to Pakistan on Motorcycle Last EP. 52 | Arriving Home in Nankana Sahib)

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,504
-3
1,427
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ahmet Pasha said:
That's classified. Some of our assets of national importance are there.

I suggest you don't discuss further on a public forum.
Click to expand...
he mentioned in the vlog police came after him to stop him from entering DG Khan and took pictures. Thats why i asked.
 
Pakistansdefender

Pakistansdefender

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 22, 2016
3,501
2
3,262
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
It is not a secret anymore.
We are moving our nuclear weapons and nuclear installations there for years. Kahota is the center but this is our second base within the country.
It is at cross roads, balochistan, sindh, Punjab, kpk. Point where all 4 province meet.
They don't Allow to take pics until the complete their setup or something. But it is a sensitive area like Kahota.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom