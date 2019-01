Why factory of the future will be in China?

At Huawei's wireless network manufacturing department, which produces all its core products ranging from telecoms equipment to smartphones, I suddenly understood why the US is so nervous about China's rise in high-technology, especially when lights-out factories and smart production solutions are commonly seen in today's factories.

The US government has not stopped Huawei from following its ambitions in leading the next generation of wireless technologies. It also won't stop China from achieving its targets of Made in China 2025, as the country is already on this path.