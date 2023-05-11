What's new

Why extremely sparsely populated Tibet, so called the 3rd pole due to its harsh environment can produce Olympic gold medalists?

Why extremely sparsely populated Tibet, so called the 3rd pole due to its harsh environment can produce The Olympic gold medalists?

China attaches great importance to the physical fitness of the primary school students, PE is one of the core courses in all Chinese schools, students can't move up to a higher grade or graduate if they can't pass PE tests.


Tibetan primary school PE class, frisbee
 
China's " cultural genocide" on Tibetan kids, China blatantly robbed Tibetan kids of their "traditional way of life" under the Human God the beloved Dalai Lama

19fc1d4b9ee34a34aeeed60123e94164-jpg.890521

_20221029221639-png.890536

4769-isyparh0995546-jpg.920725
 

