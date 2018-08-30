Why everyone must love America and love to immigrate to America.

Look at the numbers for 2021, the U.S. government has already sent $3.6 trillion directly to individual U.S. accounts in 3 quarters this year, without any labor required to get it.This is the benefit of the world's leader, through power can gain benefits, through power to make the national life easier. Just like the boss of a company(world), the boss decides who(country) does what position within the company(world), what work is done and what salary is paid .The Americans can use the money printed to buy the fruits of foreigners' labor, resources, companies and technologies.The U.S. government uses all means to maintain its dominance, all to take care of its own citizens. The dominant position of the United States gives the United States the legal right to print money and use this printed money to buy resources, technology, companies, media, and traitors in all countries around the world. These are the international rules, and to disobey them is to be an enemy of the interests of the American people. Under such rules, U.S. technology, talent, resources, media, and military are invincible, because the U.S. can legally get other international technology, talent, resources, media, and even military (the military of allied countries is the vassal military of the U.S.).Who wouldn't love to immigrate to America when it is so powerful. Does anyone like to be a national of a weak country and a country that is ruled and exploited? I think there is not, everyone aspires to be the ruling and exploiting class.