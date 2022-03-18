What's new

Why enemy attack on this very important occasion.

Cash GK

(1) As we all know oic meeting is important event. Which through Pakistan could have gain so much importance under ik brave leadership. And enemy of Pakistan did not wanted to see this happen.
(2) 23 march is day where Pakistan shows its strength to world that we have strong army and strong leadership.
My question is why enemy of Pakistan took this very occasion to attack on imran khan and army
 
Because the global image of Pakistan that has been improved in the past few years haven't been in their past 20-30 years of rule but has been the opposite. IK's hard luck is that we vote for Punjab, Sindh, KP but not for Pakistan and until we as a nation sort this out we can never have a leader who thinks about Pakistan.
 

