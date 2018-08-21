/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Why Eid is not today?

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Strike X, Aug 21, 2018 at 11:11 PM.

  1. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:11 PM #1
    Strike X

    Strike X FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    469
    Joined:
    May 11, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 565 / -0
    80% of the world are doing Eid today, why do Pakistan always prefer a day after? really messed up!
     
  2. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:13 PM #2
    VILAYATI

    VILAYATI FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    32
    Joined:
    Thursday
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    We are celebrating Eid Mubarak on 22nd Aug 18 in india. Happy Eid.
     
  3. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:21 PM #3
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    19,997
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,668 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    India, Indonesia, Morocco will also celebrate Eid tomorrow

    Pakistan + Indonesia + India + Morocco so at least 50% of Muslims.
     
    Last edited: Aug 22, 2018 at 12:25 AM
  4. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:28 PM #4
    snow lake

    snow lake SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,473
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,794 / -4
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    But why...when haj has been performed?
     
  5. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:35 PM #5
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,503
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2011
    Ratings:
    +27 / 31,934 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    I also have same question, when we are using technology and watches to set prayer times then why we don't use technology to make Islamic calendar, we ask Molvis to find out and announce sighting of moon for us
     
  6. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:40 PM #6
    HannibalBarca

    HannibalBarca SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,308
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2017
    Ratings:
    +3 / 5,280 / -0
    Country:
    Tunisia
    Location:
    France
    Same as why prayer time around the world is Different...
    You have a set of Rules... that work in Different situations... And Different conditions.

    It's a way to perpetuate a "methodology" Whenever the time/Situation/Condition the Human society is...
    Whatever you are lost or not..Whatever you are back in stone age... or somewhere without civilisation... YOu will be able to apply that "Methodology alone and correctly".

    It's the same with "Islamic Slaughter"... Nowadays you don't need to cut by our ways to make the meat "Good for Humans" 'Since it's the main subject for such practice"... We have the technology to drain the blood per exemple or making sure the Meat is safe... But it's a "Methodology" to perpetuate for X or Y situation/Condition Human society is/ or individuals... That way, Wherever you are... you will know.
     
    Last edited: Aug 21, 2018 at 11:45 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  7. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:51 PM #7
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,503
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2011
    Ratings:
    +27 / 31,934 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Not convinced, We have technology today which can tell us exact times of sunrise and sunset, accurately predict the Sun, Moon eclipse and times of it. So, we surely can calculate calendar even for next 10 years.
     
  8. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:04 AM #8
    HannibalBarca

    HannibalBarca SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,308
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2017
    Ratings:
    +3 / 5,280 / -0
    Country:
    Tunisia
    Location:
    France
    That doesn't' work like that... That Methodology is not mean for "Your conditions/Situation" it's meant for Humanity...
    Whatever the Time Period...

    Therefore you play by the rules... Whatever you like it or not... You need "Perpetuation" to maintain something...
    Look at Christianity... They evolved with their time and accepted any "new things" that helped them in their practice...and today... you know the consequences...

    Many "Islamic sects" took the same road as Christianity and You also got the consequences...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  9. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:08 AM #9
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,503
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2011
    Ratings:
    +27 / 31,934 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Iran, Islamic Republic Of
    Bro, we don't follow the methodology of measuring shadows for prayers during day, or at sky for morning and night prayers.
     
  10. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:28 AM #10
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    19,997
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,668 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    The perpetual timetables prepared for our use in the mosques with hh:mm are basically following those shadow measuring techniques so you can't say we don't use those techniques.. it is just the implementation details have been hidden from your eyes.
     
  11. Aug 22, 2018 at 12:32 AM #11
    Proudpakistaniguy

    Proudpakistaniguy SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,704
    Joined:
    Nov 8, 2013
    Ratings:
    +6 / 5,036 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 1, Guests: 0)