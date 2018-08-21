Why Eid is not today?

Separate names with a comma.
80% of the world are doing Eid today, why do Pakistan always prefer a day after? really messed up!
We are celebrating Eid Mubarak on 22nd Aug 18 in india. Happy Eid.
India, Indonesia, Morocco will also celebrate Eid tomorrow
Pakistan + Indonesia + India + Morocco so at least 50% of Muslims.
But why...when haj has been performed?
I also have same question, when we are using technology and watches to set prayer times then why we don't use technology to make Islamic calendar, we ask Molvis to find out and announce sighting of moon for us
Same as why prayer time around the world is Different...
You have a set of Rules... that work in Different situations... And Different conditions.
It's a way to perpetuate a "methodology" Whenever the time/Situation/Condition the Human society is...
Whatever you are lost or not..Whatever you are back in stone age... or somewhere without civilisation... YOu will be able to apply that "Methodology alone and correctly".
It's the same with "Islamic Slaughter"... Nowadays you don't need to cut by our ways to make the meat "Good for Humans" 'Since it's the main subject for such practice"... We have the technology to drain the blood per exemple or making sure the Meat is safe... But it's a "Methodology" to perpetuate for X or Y situation/Condition Human society is/ or individuals... That way, Wherever you are... you will know.
Not convinced, We have technology today which can tell us exact times of sunrise and sunset, accurately predict the Sun, Moon eclipse and times of it. So, we surely can calculate calendar even for next 10 years.
That doesn't' work like that... That Methodology is not mean for "Your conditions/Situation" it's meant for Humanity...
Whatever the Time Period...
Therefore you play by the rules... Whatever you like it or not... You need "Perpetuation" to maintain something...
Look at Christianity... They evolved with their time and accepted any "new things" that helped them in their practice...and today... you know the consequences...
Many "Islamic sects" took the same road as Christianity and You also got the consequences...
Bro, we don't follow the methodology of measuring shadows for prayers during day, or at sky for morning and night prayers.
The perpetual timetables prepared for our use in the mosques with hh:mm are basically following those shadow measuring techniques so you can't say we don't use those techniques.. it is just the implementation details have been hidden from your eyes.
Even UK has two eid. Some had it today while others celebrating tomorrow
