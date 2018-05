I have this question question always in my mind. Why don't companies like Amazon and Paypal(commodity and finance) operate from Pakistan? Even as engineer, I felt that companies like DigiKey and Mouser also don't operate in Pakistan. What is the problem? Pakistani people buy things from these vendors and use Paypal as well. All of Pakistani money first lands in some other country, and then it is routed to Pakistan. Why?

Please share if you know something.

