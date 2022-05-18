Why don’t more Bangladeshis visit Pakistan?

BananaRepublicUK
- May 13, 2022
Pakistan is a country with beautiful landscape that rivals India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.
I can see why a Pakistani would say meh at Bangladesh’s landscape given the bounty in their border.
But Bangladeshis should visit Pakistan not just India.
I think they will be treated much better than they are in India. Especially unsafe due to Hinduvta thugs.
I personally would love to visit Pakistan but getting a Pakistani visa on my passport would complicate things!!!!
I want to hear:
1. What Pakistanis are doing to attract Bangladeshi tourists.
2. What would make Bangladeshis visit Pakistan over India.
And pls refrain from demanding apologies from Pakistan for 1971! If you can trade with the savage Burmese and shake hands with the terrorist Modi - you can be civil to Pakistanis whilst cajoling them for a reconciliation.
@UKBengali
@Bilal9
@Homo Sapiens
@The Eagle
@Black_cats
