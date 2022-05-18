Why don’t more Bangladeshis visit Pakistan?

BananaRepublicUK said: Pakistan is a country with beautiful landscape that rivals India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.



I can see why a Pakistani would say meh at Bangladesh’s landscape given the bounty in their border.



But Bangladeshis should visit Pakistan not just India.



I think they will be treated much better than they are in India. Especially unsafe due to Hinduvta thugs.



I personally would love to visit Pakistan but getting a Pakistani visa on my passport would complicate things!!!!



I want to hear:



1. What Pakistanis are doing to attract Bangladeshi tourists.



2. What would make Bangladeshis visit Pakistan over India.



And pls refrain from demanding apologies from Pakistan for 1971! If you can trade with the savage Burmese and shake hands with the terrorist Modi - you can be civil to Pakistanis whilst cajoling them for a reconciliation.

Our landscape is more diverse than Bhutan and Srilanka. If you love lush green valleys , snow capped peaks there aren't many places in the world that rival's Pakistan.I don't think it will complicate things on your passport. More Pakistani's get American visit visa than Bangladeshi's do. Same goes for UK/Schengen visa if you see numbers. In last 5-6 years we have had a surge in foreign tourism and one of the reasons is ease of visa process. Another is we have improved road network and 5 star hotels even at places which are 8000 feet above sea levels. Tourism industry is now worth $8-10 billion in PakistanVisa process is very simple now you dont need to visit any consulate. Just apply online. They introduced this last year. Bangladesh is on the list of eligible countries that can apply online and get a visa.